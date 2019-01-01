QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/991.4K
Div / Yield
1.84/2.04%
52 Wk
76.65 - 110.75
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
34.29
34.29
Open
-
P/E
25.83
EPS
0.76
Shares
69.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company has over 500 restaurants in over 45 states and a few foreign countries. Revenue from external customers is derived principally from food and beverage sales.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6900.760 0.0700
REV894.810M895.586M776.000K

Texas Roadhouse Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texas Roadhouse's (TXRH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 112.00 expecting TXRH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.89% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)?

A

The stock price for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) is $90.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reporting earnings?

A

Texas Roadhouse’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texas Roadhouse.

Q

What sector and industry does Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) operate in?

A

Texas Roadhouse is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.