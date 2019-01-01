Dynatrace Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for dynamic multicloud environments. The company designed its software intelligence platform to allow customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release high-quality software faster, and improve user experiences for consistently better business outcomes. The Dynatrace platform leverages an automatic instrumentation technology called OneAgent, a real-time dependency mapping system called SmartScape, its transaction-centric code analysis technology called PurePath, and an open artificial intelligence, or AI, engine called Davis for instant answers to degradations in service, anomalies in behavior, and user impact.