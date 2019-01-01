QQQ
Range
41.12 - 42.58
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.38 - 80.13
Mkt Cap
11.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
41.52
P/E
151.15
EPS
0.05
Shares
285.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Dynatrace Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for dynamic multicloud environments. The company designed its software intelligence platform to allow customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release high-quality software faster, and improve user experiences for consistently better business outcomes. The Dynatrace platform leverages an automatic instrumentation technology called OneAgent, a real-time dependency mapping system called SmartScape, its transaction-centric code analysis technology called PurePath, and an open artificial intelligence, or AI, engine called Davis for instant answers to degradations in service, anomalies in behavior, and user impact.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.180 0.0200
REV234.430M240.766M6.336M

Dynatrace Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dynatrace (DT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dynatrace's (DT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dynatrace (DT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting DT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.42% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dynatrace (DT)?

A

The stock price for Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is $41.61 last updated Today at 7:53:01 PM.

Q

Does Dynatrace (DT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dynatrace.

Q

When is Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) reporting earnings?

A

Dynatrace’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Dynatrace (DT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dynatrace.

Q

What sector and industry does Dynatrace (DT) operate in?

A

Dynatrace is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.