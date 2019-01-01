QQQ
Range
14.08 - 15.27
Vol / Avg.
112.8K/242.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.06 - 25.46
Mkt Cap
837.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.02
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
59M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

First Watch Restaurant Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Watch Restaurant Gr (FWRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FWRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Watch Restaurant Gr's (FWRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Watch Restaurant Gr (FWRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FWRG) was reported by Raymond James on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting FWRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.25% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Watch Restaurant Gr (FWRG)?

A

The stock price for First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FWRG) is $14.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Watch Restaurant Gr (FWRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Watch Restaurant Gr.

Q

When is First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) reporting earnings?

A

First Watch Restaurant Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is First Watch Restaurant Gr (FWRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Watch Restaurant Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does First Watch Restaurant Gr (FWRG) operate in?

A

First Watch Restaurant Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.