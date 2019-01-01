QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment into this new company. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of the global market. Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated seating revenue from joint ventures after factoring in the sale was around $4.5 billion in fiscal 2021 and guidance for consolidated China revenue after the deal is, for now, slightly over $1 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenue, excluding joint venture sales, was $13.7 billion.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240-0.380 -0.1400
REV3.110B3.480B

Analyst Ratings

Adient Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adient (ADNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adient (NYSE: ADNT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adient's (ADNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adient (ADNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adient (NYSE: ADNT) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting ADNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.95% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adient (ADNT)?

A

The stock price for Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is $46.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adient (ADNT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 23, 2018.

Q

When is Adient (NYSE:ADNT) reporting earnings?

A

Adient’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Adient (ADNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adient.

Q

What sector and industry does Adient (ADNT) operate in?

A

Adient is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.