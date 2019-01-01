Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment into this new company. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of the global market. Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated seating revenue from joint ventures after factoring in the sale was around $4.5 billion in fiscal 2021 and guidance for consolidated China revenue after the deal is, for now, slightly over $1 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenue, excluding joint venture sales, was $13.7 billion.