Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.94 - 4.39
Mkt Cap
29.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
27.2M
Outstanding
Can Fite Biofarma Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory indications, oncology and liver diseases as well as sexual dysfunction. Its platform technology utilizes the Gi protein associated A3AR as a therapeutic target. A3AR is expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells, and not expressed in normal cells, suggesting that the receptor could be a target for pharmacological intervention. The company's pipeline drugs are synthetic, specific agonists and allosteric modulators targeting the A3AR. All drugs are orally bioavailable with an excellent safety profile.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.200 -0.1100
REV150.000K251.000K101.000K

Can Fite Biofarma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Can Fite Biofarma's (CANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Can Fite Biofarma.

Q

What is the target price for Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) was reported by Aegis Capital on June 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting CANF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 356.62% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Can Fite Biofarma (CANF)?

A

The stock price for Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) is $1.095 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Can Fite Biofarma.

Q

When is Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) reporting earnings?

A

Can Fite Biofarma’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Can Fite Biofarma.

Q

What sector and industry does Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) operate in?

A

Can Fite Biofarma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.