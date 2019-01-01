Can Fite Biofarma Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory indications, oncology and liver diseases as well as sexual dysfunction. Its platform technology utilizes the Gi protein associated A3AR as a therapeutic target. A3AR is expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells, and not expressed in normal cells, suggesting that the receptor could be a target for pharmacological intervention. The company's pipeline drugs are synthetic, specific agonists and allosteric modulators targeting the A3AR. All drugs are orally bioavailable with an excellent safety profile.