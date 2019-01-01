SunLink Health Systems Inc is engaged in providing retail pharmacy services. The company operates its business through segments namely the Healthcare Services segment and Pharmacy segment. The Healthcare Services segment includes subsidiaries that own and operates nearly 80-licensed-bed, acute care hospitals, which includes more than 18-bed geriatric psychology unit, and over 60-bed nursing home; own medical buildings, which are leased to unaffiliated healthcare providers, and adjacent vacant land; and provides information technology to outside customers. The Pharmacy segment, which is the key revenue generator is composed of retail pharmacy products and services that are conducted in rural markets; institutional pharmacy services; pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment.