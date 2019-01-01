QQQ
SunLink Health Systems Inc is engaged in providing retail pharmacy services. The company operates its business through segments namely the Healthcare Services segment and Pharmacy segment. The Healthcare Services segment includes subsidiaries that own and operates nearly 80-licensed-bed, acute care hospitals, which includes more than 18-bed geriatric psychology unit, and over 60-bed nursing home; own medical buildings, which are leased to unaffiliated healthcare providers, and adjacent vacant land; and provides information technology to outside customers. The Pharmacy segment, which is the key revenue generator is composed of retail pharmacy products and services that are conducted in rural markets; institutional pharmacy services; pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment.

SunLink Health Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SunLink Health Systems (SSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SunLink Health Systems (AMEX: SSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SunLink Health Systems's (SSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SunLink Health Systems.

Q

What is the target price for SunLink Health Systems (SSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SunLink Health Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for SunLink Health Systems (SSY)?

A

The stock price for SunLink Health Systems (AMEX: SSY) is $1.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SunLink Health Systems (SSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 29, 1989.

Q

When is SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY) reporting earnings?

A

SunLink Health Systems’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is SunLink Health Systems (SSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SunLink Health Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does SunLink Health Systems (SSY) operate in?

A

SunLink Health Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.