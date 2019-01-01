IDEAYA Biosciences Inc an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. It is engaged in applying capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality. The company's product candidate IDE196 is a protein kinase C, or PKC, an inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.