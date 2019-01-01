QQQ
Range
56.25 - 67.77
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
56 - 108.75
Mkt Cap
8.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
56.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.39
Shares
132.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. the company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.150 0.0000
REV137.390M146.103M8.713M

Analyst Ratings

Procore Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Procore Technologies (PCOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Procore Technologies's (PCOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Procore Technologies (PCOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 113.00 expecting PCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.48% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Procore Technologies (PCOR)?

A

The stock price for Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) is $67.07 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Procore Technologies (PCOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Procore Technologies.

Q

When is Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) reporting earnings?

A

Procore Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Procore Technologies (PCOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Procore Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Procore Technologies (PCOR) operate in?

A

Procore Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.