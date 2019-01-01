|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.150
|-0.150
|0.0000
|REV
|137.390M
|146.103M
|8.713M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Procore Technologies’s space includes: Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK).
The latest price target for Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 113.00 expecting PCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.48% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) is $67.07 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Procore Technologies.
Procore Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Procore Technologies.
Procore Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.