Range
6.8 - 7.37
Vol / Avg.
68.8K/721.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.73 - 18.44
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.08
P/E
-
Shares
209.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Vertical Aerospace Ltd is engaged in making air travel personal, on-demand, and carbon-free. The VA-X4, Vertical's flagship aircraft, is a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, capable of carrying four passengers.

Vertical Aerospace Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vertical Aerospace's (EVTL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) was reported by Barclays on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting EVTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)?

A

The stock price for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) is $6.82 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertical Aerospace.

Q

When is Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) reporting earnings?

A

Vertical Aerospace’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vertical Aerospace.

Q

What sector and industry does Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) operate in?

A

Vertical Aerospace is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.