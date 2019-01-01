QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.62 - 28.5
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-3.09
Shares
224.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:51PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 1:29PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 12:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 1:50PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 5:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 14, 2021, 12:46PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:50PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Kyndryl Holdings Inc is a technology services and infrastructure services provider company. It provides advisory, implementation, and managed services across a range of technology domains to help customers manage and modernize enterprise IT environments in support of their business and transformation objectives.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.470

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV4.540B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kyndryl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kyndryl Hldgs (KD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE: KD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kyndryl Hldgs's (KD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kyndryl Hldgs (KD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE: KD) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting KD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kyndryl Hldgs (KD)?

A

The stock price for Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE: KD) is $14.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kyndryl Hldgs (KD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyndryl Hldgs.

Q

When is Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) reporting earnings?

A

Kyndryl Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Kyndryl Hldgs (KD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kyndryl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Kyndryl Hldgs (KD) operate in?

A

Kyndryl Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.