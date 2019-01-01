QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc operates in the United States healthcare sector. It focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with serious life-threatening such as cancer, autoimmune and other viral diseases. The company achieves this through two groups of product candidates, such as allogenic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells and molecularly targeted biologics.

Atara Biotherapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atara Biotherapeutics's (ATRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) was reported by JP Morgan on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting ATRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.24% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)?

A

The stock price for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) is $13.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Q

When is Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) reporting earnings?

A

Atara Biotherapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) operate in?

A

Atara Biotherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.