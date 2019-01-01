|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.150
|0.240
|0.0900
|REV
|94.780M
|98.118M
|3.338M
You can purchase shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in e.l.f. Beauty’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF).
The latest price target for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) was reported by DA Davidson on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting ELF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.85% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is $25.81 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for e.l.f. Beauty.
e.l.f. Beauty’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for e.l.f. Beauty.
e.l.f. Beauty is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.