Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.240 0.0900
REV94.780M98.118M3.338M

e.l.f. Beauty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are e.l.f. Beauty's (ELF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) stock?

A

The latest price target for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) was reported by DA Davidson on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting ELF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.85% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)?

A

The stock price for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is $25.81 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for e.l.f. Beauty.

Q

When is e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) reporting earnings?

A

e.l.f. Beauty’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.

Q

Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for e.l.f. Beauty.

Q

What sector and industry does e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) operate in?

A

e.l.f. Beauty is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.