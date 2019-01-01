QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Digital knowledge is the structured information that a business wants to make publicly accessible. The company also makes search intelligent by helping to provide precise, accurate and current answers to location-based queries that are conducted across the web and mobile applications and voice and artificial intelligence, or AI, engines. The company derives its revenues primarily from subscription services.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.040 0.0300
REV98.250M99.529M1.279M

Analyst Ratings

Yext Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yext (YEXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yext's (YEXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yext (YEXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yext (NYSE: YEXT) was reported by DA Davidson on September 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting YEXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.49% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yext (YEXT)?

A

The stock price for Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is $7.35 last updated Today at 6:25:11 PM.

Q

Does Yext (YEXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yext.

Q

When is Yext (NYSE:YEXT) reporting earnings?

A

Yext’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Yext (YEXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yext.

Q

What sector and industry does Yext (YEXT) operate in?

A

Yext is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.