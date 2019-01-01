QQQ
Range
2.55 - 2.98
Vol / Avg.
324.3K/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.22 - 6.19
Mkt Cap
48.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.84
P/E
302.32
EPS
-0.01
Shares
18.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
HeartCore Enterprises Inc is a software development company. It provides software through two business units. The first business unit includes a customer experience management business that has been in existence for 12 years. The customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, that enable companies to attract and engage customers throughout the customer experience. It also provides education, services and support to help customers be successful with CXM Platform.

HeartCore Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ: HTCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HeartCore Enterprises's (HTCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HeartCore Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR)?

A

The stock price for HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ: HTCR) is $2.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HeartCore Enterprises.

Q

When is HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) reporting earnings?

A

HeartCore Enterprises's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HeartCore Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) operate in?

A

HeartCore Enterprises is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.