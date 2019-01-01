QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Unilever, plc is a diversified personal product (42% of 2020 sales by value), home care (20%), and packaged-food (38%) company. The firm's brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men's grooming business Dollar Shave Club and Seventh Generation cleaning and personal-care products.

Unilever Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unilever (UL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unilever (NYSE: UL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unilever's (UL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Unilever (UL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Unilever (NYSE: UL) was reported by Bernstein on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Unilever (UL)?

A

The stock price for Unilever (NYSE: UL) is $49.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unilever (UL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is Unilever (NYSE:UL) reporting earnings?

A

Unilever’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Unilever (UL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unilever.

Q

What sector and industry does Unilever (UL) operate in?

A

Unilever is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.