Unilever, plc is a diversified personal product (42% of 2020 sales by value), home care (20%), and packaged-food (38%) company. The firm's brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men's grooming business Dollar Shave Club and Seventh Generation cleaning and personal-care products.