Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and development of designer prescription glasses and contacts to eye exams and vision tests.

Warby Parker Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Warby Parker (WRBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Warby Parker's (WRBY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Warby Parker (WRBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting WRBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.37% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Warby Parker (WRBY)?

A

The stock price for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) is $29.5 last updated Today at 5:22:08 PM.

Q

Does Warby Parker (WRBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Warby Parker.

Q

When is Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) reporting earnings?

A

Warby Parker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Warby Parker (WRBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Warby Parker.

Q

What sector and industry does Warby Parker (WRBY) operate in?

A

Warby Parker is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.