Range
475.12 - 487.77
Vol / Avg.
663.9K/823.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
403 - 866
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
478
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
47.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.580 0.0500
REV357.470M369.309M11.839M

HubSpot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HubSpot (HUBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HubSpot's (HUBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HubSpot (HUBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 700.00 expecting HUBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.15% upside). 40 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HubSpot (HUBS)?

A

The stock price for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is $478.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HubSpot (HUBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HubSpot.

Q

When is HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) reporting earnings?

A

HubSpot’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is HubSpot (HUBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HubSpot.

Q

What sector and industry does HubSpot (HUBS) operate in?

A

HubSpot is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.