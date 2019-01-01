Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end investment management company. The company's core business is to secure a high level of income for its investors by investing across companies in a variety of sectors such as oil and gas, energy, banks, hotels and restaurants, auto components, distributors, diversified consumer services, food and staples retailing and food products. Wells Fargo's asset classes include mortgage, corporate bonds, high-yield bonds, and international/emerging markets bonds, managed accounts and variable trust funds.