Range
6.25 - 6.71
Vol / Avg.
202.7K/719.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.8 - 16.76
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.41
Shares
692.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Roivant Sciences Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.250-0.410 -0.1600
REV9.870M24.341M14.471M

Roivant Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roivant Sciences (ROIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roivant Sciences's (ROIV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Roivant Sciences (ROIV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ROIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.22% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Roivant Sciences (ROIV)?

A

The stock price for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) is $6.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roivant Sciences (ROIV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roivant Sciences.

Q

When is Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) reporting earnings?

A

Roivant Sciences’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Roivant Sciences (ROIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roivant Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Roivant Sciences (ROIV) operate in?

A

Roivant Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.