Range
15.23 - 16.83
Vol / Avg.
311.1K/290.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.58 - 40.22
Mkt Cap
788.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.57
Shares
47.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Replimune Group Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its use a proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to maximally activate the immune system against solid tumors. The company focuses on developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline products include RP1, RP2, and RP3.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.580-0.570 0.0100
REV0

Replimune Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Replimune Group (REPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Replimune Group's (REPL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Replimune Group (REPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting REPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.38% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Replimune Group (REPL)?

A

The stock price for Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) is $16.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Replimune Group (REPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Replimune Group.

Q

When is Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) reporting earnings?

A

Replimune Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Replimune Group (REPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Replimune Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Replimune Group (REPL) operate in?

A

Replimune Group is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.