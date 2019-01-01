|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|266.010M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Autohome’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) was reported by UBS on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting ATHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.88% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) is $26.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Autohome.
Autohome’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Autohome.
Autohome is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.