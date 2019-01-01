QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
26.25 - 27.39
Vol / Avg.
674.8K/876.9K
Div / Yield
0.87/3.29%
52 Wk
26.1 - 135.9
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
20.26
Open
26.73
P/E
6.04
EPS
4.04
Shares
125M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 12:49PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 12:43PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 7:24AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Autohome Inc is an automotive Internet platform. The company through its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the provision of media services, leads generation services, and online marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The firm delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers & owners and also offers transaction services. It also provides subscription services to dealers, which allow them to market their inventory and services through the company's websites and mobile applications. All of its revenue is derived from China.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.550

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV266.010M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Autohome Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Autohome (ATHM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Autohome's (ATHM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Autohome (ATHM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) was reported by UBS on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting ATHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.88% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Autohome (ATHM)?

A

The stock price for Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) is $26.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Autohome (ATHM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Autohome.

Q

When is Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) reporting earnings?

A

Autohome’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is Autohome (ATHM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Autohome.

Q

What sector and industry does Autohome (ATHM) operate in?

A

Autohome is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.