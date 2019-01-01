QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Society Pass Inc is building an ecosystem of platforms and technology enabled companies that synergistically work together in transforming how consumers and merchants interact with one another in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Through the acquisition of companies and partnership with visionary entrepreneurs, the company meet the growing demand for better services in sectors such as lifestyle, beauty, travel, and food and beverage.

Society Pass Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Society Pass (SOPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Society Pass's (SOPA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Society Pass (SOPA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA) was reported by Maxim Group on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting SOPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 237.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Society Pass (SOPA)?

A

The stock price for Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA) is $2.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Society Pass (SOPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Society Pass.

Q

When is Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) reporting earnings?

A

Society Pass’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Society Pass (SOPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Society Pass.

Q

What sector and industry does Society Pass (SOPA) operate in?

A

Society Pass is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.