Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
China Automotive Systems Inc is a holding company. The firm through its subsidiary is a supplier of power steering systems and components to China automotive industry. Its product offering encompasses a full range of auto parts incorporated into steering systems for both passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The company offers four separate series, more than 300 models of power steering including rack and pinion power steering, integral power steering, electronic power steering and manual steering, steering columns, steering oil pumps, and steering hoses. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

China Automotive Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Automotive Systems (CAAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Automotive Systems's (CAAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Automotive Systems (CAAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Automotive Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for China Automotive Systems (CAAS)?

A

The stock price for China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) is $2.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Automotive Systems (CAAS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 28, 2014 to stockholders of record on June 24, 2014.

Q

When is China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) reporting earnings?

A

China Automotive Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is China Automotive Systems (CAAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Automotive Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does China Automotive Systems (CAAS) operate in?

A

China Automotive Systems is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.