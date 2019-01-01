Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The company's products include Semiconductor ATE (Automated Test Equipment), Semiconductor Handlers, Interface Products such as test contactors, probe heads and probe pins, Spares and Kits, Bare Board PCB Test Systems, and services. It has two reportable segments, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment (Semiconductor Test & Inspection) and PCB Test Equipment (PCB Test). Majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment segment.