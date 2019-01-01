QQQ
Range
31.47 - 32.1
Vol / Avg.
54.4K/462.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29 - 50.7
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
31.66
P/E
9.05
EPS
0.43
Shares
48.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:11PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The company's products include Semiconductor ATE (Automated Test Equipment), Semiconductor Handlers, Interface Products such as test contactors, probe heads and probe pins, Spares and Kits, Bare Board PCB Test Systems, and services. It has two reportable segments, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment (Semiconductor Test & Inspection) and PCB Test Equipment (PCB Test). Majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.720 0.1800
REV189.140M191.860M2.720M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cohu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cohu (COHU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cohu's (COHU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cohu (COHU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting COHU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.66% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohu (COHU)?

A

The stock price for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is $31.53 last updated Today at 3:46:30 PM.

Q

Does Cohu (COHU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2020.

Q

When is Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) reporting earnings?

A

Cohu’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Cohu (COHU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohu.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohu (COHU) operate in?

A

Cohu is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.