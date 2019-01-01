|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.540
|0.720
|0.1800
|REV
|189.140M
|191.860M
|2.720M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cohu’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting COHU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.66% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is $31.53 last updated Today at 3:46:30 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2020.
Cohu’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cohu.
Cohu is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.