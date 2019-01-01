|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in EPAM Systems’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) was reported by Needham on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 650.00 expecting EPAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.33% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) is $418.46 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for EPAM Systems.
EPAM Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for EPAM Systems.
EPAM Systems is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.