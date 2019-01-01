QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
EPAM Systems Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located around the world. The company services include Software Product Development, Custom Application Development, Application Testing, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance, and Support and Infrastructure Management. The company focuses on innovative and scalable software solutions. The company uses industry standard and custom developed technology, tools, and platforms to deliver results to handle business challenges. The company primarily offers its solutions in the following industries: financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, life sciences and healthcare. The majority of revenue is generated from North American clients.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5102.760 0.2500
REV1.080B1.107B27.000M

EPAM Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EPAM Systems (EPAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EPAM Systems's (EPAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EPAM Systems (EPAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) was reported by Needham on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 650.00 expecting EPAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.33% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EPAM Systems (EPAM)?

A

The stock price for EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) is $418.46 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does EPAM Systems (EPAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EPAM Systems.

Q

When is EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) reporting earnings?

A

EPAM Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is EPAM Systems (EPAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EPAM Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does EPAM Systems (EPAM) operate in?

A

EPAM Systems is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.