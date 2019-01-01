QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Trinity Biotech PLC is in the business of development, manufacture, and marketing of clinical diagnostic products for clinical laboratory and point of care sections of the diagnostic market. Its products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious, sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, and disorders of the liver and intestine. The company also provides raw materials to the life sciences and research industries globally. It markets products under the brand names Recombigen, Unigold, MarBlot, Mardx, Premier, Immublot, EZ, Capita, and others. Geographically, it has two segments namely the Americas and Rest of World of which it derives a majority of its revenues from the Americas segment.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.087
REV26.000M22.004M-3.996M

Trinity Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinity Biotech (TRIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinity Biotech's (TRIB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trinity Biotech (TRIB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on October 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TRIB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinity Biotech (TRIB)?

A

The stock price for Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) is $1.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinity Biotech (TRIB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2015.

Q

When is Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) reporting earnings?

A

Trinity Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Trinity Biotech (TRIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinity Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinity Biotech (TRIB) operate in?

A

Trinity Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.