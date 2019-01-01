QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 3.04
Mkt Cap
24.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
51.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Jaguar Health Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Its product Mytesi is a novel, first-in-class anti-secretory agent which has a basic normalizing effect locally on the gut, and this mechanism of action has the potential to benefit multiple disorders.

Jaguar Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jaguar Health (JAGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jaguar Health's (JAGX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jaguar Health (JAGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting JAGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 953.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jaguar Health (JAGX)?

A

The stock price for Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) is $0.4745 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jaguar Health (JAGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jaguar Health.

Q

When is Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) reporting earnings?

A

Jaguar Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Jaguar Health (JAGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jaguar Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Jaguar Health (JAGX) operate in?

A

Jaguar Health is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.