|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Reshape Lifesciences’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) was reported by Maxim Group on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting RSLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 654.72% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) is $1.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Reshape Lifesciences.
Reshape Lifesciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Reshape Lifesciences.
Reshape Lifesciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.