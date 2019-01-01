QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.94 - 1.06
Vol / Avg.
212.8K/400.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.08 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
3.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.7
Shares
3.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 1:43PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 3:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:12AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Reshape Lifesciences Inc is a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's current portfolio includes the LAP-BAND, an Adjustable Gastric Banding System, the ReShape Vest, an investigational device, to help treat more patients with obesity, and ReShapeCare, a virtual coaching program delivered through an app.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Reshape Lifesciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reshape Lifesciences's (RSLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) was reported by Maxim Group on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting RSLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 654.72% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS)?

A

The stock price for Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) is $1.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reshape Lifesciences.

Q

When is Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) reporting earnings?

A

Reshape Lifesciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.

Q

Is Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reshape Lifesciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) operate in?

A

Reshape Lifesciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.