Range
66.95 - 68.3
Vol / Avg.
618.3K/4.5M
Div / Yield
1.01/1.44%
52 Wk
68.77 - 166.13
Mkt Cap
37.2B
Payout Ratio
49.97
Open
67.5
P/E
41.23
EPS
0.64
Shares
556M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Microchip became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1701.200 0.0300
REV1.750B1.758B8.000M

Analyst Ratings

Microchip Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Microchip Technology (MCHP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Microchip Technology's (MCHP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Microchip Technology (MCHP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting MCHP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.62% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Microchip Technology (MCHP)?

A

The stock price for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) is $66.98 last updated Today at 2:43:36 PM.

Q

Does Microchip Technology (MCHP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) reporting earnings?

A

Microchip Technology’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Microchip Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Microchip Technology (MCHP) operate in?

A

Microchip Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.