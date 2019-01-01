BigCommerce Holdings Inc is engaged in offering Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform. The company's SaaS platform engages in the creation of online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both the customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. The group operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas-U.S.; Americas-other; EMEA; and APAC, of which a majority of revenue is generated from Americas-U.S.