Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.26 - 72.2
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
72.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
BigCommerce Holdings Inc is engaged in offering Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform. The company's SaaS platform engages in the creation of online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both the customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. The group operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas-U.S.; Americas-other; EMEA; and APAC, of which a majority of revenue is generated from Americas-U.S.

BigCommerce Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BigCommerce Holdings's (BIGC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) was reported by Keybanc on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting BIGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.13% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)?

A

The stock price for BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) is $24.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BigCommerce Holdings.

Q

When is BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) reporting earnings?

A

BigCommerce Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BigCommerce Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) operate in?

A

BigCommerce Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.