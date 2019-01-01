QQQ
Range
1.35 - 1.4
Vol / Avg.
38.9K/473K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.35 - 6.88
Mkt Cap
148.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
109.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
DBV Technologies SA is a biotechnology company that provides therapy for food and pediatric allergy patients. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing treatments for severe allergies in the United States and other global markets. DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system is through self-administered and non-invasive products. The company also explores potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DBV Technologies (DBVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DBV Technologies's (DBVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DBV Technologies (DBVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) was reported by JMP Securities on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting DBVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 269.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DBV Technologies (DBVT)?

A

The stock price for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) is $1.355 last updated Today at 6:14:27 PM.

Q

Does DBV Technologies (DBVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBV Technologies.

Q

When is DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) reporting earnings?

A

DBV Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is DBV Technologies (DBVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DBV Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does DBV Technologies (DBVT) operate in?

A

DBV Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.