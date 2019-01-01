QQQ
Range
2.71 - 2.85
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/189.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.52 - 23.86
Mkt Cap
233.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.83
P/E
-
EPS
-3.04
Shares
82.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
111 Inc is engaged in online retail and wholesale pharmacy. It operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare ecosystem in China. It is engaged in the sales of medical and wellness products through online retail and wholesale pharmacies and offline retail pharmacies, as well as the provision of certain value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers in China. It manages operations into two segments: the B2C segment and the B2B segment. The B2B segment generates the vast majority of its revenue.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

111 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 111 (YI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 111 (NASDAQ: YI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 111's (YI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 111 (YI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 111

Q

Current Stock Price for 111 (YI)?

A

The stock price for 111 (NASDAQ: YI) is $2.82 last updated Today at 6:04:06 PM.

Q

Does 111 (YI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 111.

Q

When is 111 (NASDAQ:YI) reporting earnings?

A

111’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is 111 (YI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 111.

Q

What sector and industry does 111 (YI) operate in?

A

111 is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.