111 Inc is engaged in online retail and wholesale pharmacy. It operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare ecosystem in China. It is engaged in the sales of medical and wellness products through online retail and wholesale pharmacies and offline retail pharmacies, as well as the provision of certain value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers in China. It manages operations into two segments: the B2C segment and the B2B segment. The B2B segment generates the vast majority of its revenue.