|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 111 (NASDAQ: YI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 111’s space includes: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD).
There is no analysis for 111
The stock price for 111 (NASDAQ: YI) is $2.82 last updated Today at 6:04:06 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 111.
111’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 111.
111 is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.