Range
240.1 - 270.43
Vol / Avg.
5M/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
184.71 - 405
Mkt Cap
82.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
242.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
306.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0600.040 0.1000
REV305.570M334.441M28.871M

Snowflake Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snowflake (SNOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Snowflake's (SNOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Snowflake (SNOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 410.00 expecting SNOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.77% upside). 44 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Snowflake (SNOW)?

A

The stock price for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is $270.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snowflake (SNOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Snowflake.

Q

When is Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reporting earnings?

A

Snowflake’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Snowflake (SNOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snowflake.

Q

What sector and industry does Snowflake (SNOW) operate in?

A

Snowflake is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.