Range
5.59 - 6.38
Vol / Avg.
945.6K/952.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.89 - 36.69
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.59
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
188.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops engineered cells as medicines and therapies to treat diseases. Its operations include identifying and developing potential product candidates, executing preclinical studies, acquiring technology, organizing and staffing the Company, business planning, establishing the company's intellectual property portfolio, raising capital, and providing general and administrative support for these operations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sana Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sana Biotechnology (SANA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sana Biotechnology's (SANA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sana Biotechnology (SANA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting SANA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 435.43% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sana Biotechnology (SANA)?

A

The stock price for Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) is $6.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sana Biotechnology (SANA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sana Biotechnology.

Q

When is Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) reporting earnings?

A

Sana Biotechnology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sana Biotechnology (SANA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sana Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Sana Biotechnology (SANA) operate in?

A

Sana Biotechnology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.