|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|-0.070
|0.0200
|REV
|70.040M
|71.760M
|1.720M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PagerDuty’s space includes: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK), Olo (NYSE:OLO) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT).
The latest price target for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting PD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.05% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) is $32.9 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for PagerDuty.
PagerDuty’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PagerDuty.
PagerDuty is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.