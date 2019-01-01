QQQ
Range
28.76 - 33.22
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.76 - 50.33
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
86M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
PagerDuty Inc is a software company that offers on-call management. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include Analytics, Visibility, Event Intelligence, and Modern Incident Response among others.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.070 0.0200
REV70.040M71.760M1.720M

PagerDuty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PagerDuty (PD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PagerDuty's (PD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PagerDuty (PD) stock?

A

The latest price target for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting PD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.05% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PagerDuty (PD)?

A

The stock price for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) is $32.9 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does PagerDuty (PD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PagerDuty.

Q

When is PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reporting earnings?

A

PagerDuty’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is PagerDuty (PD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PagerDuty.

Q

What sector and industry does PagerDuty (PD) operate in?

A

PagerDuty is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.