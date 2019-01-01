Huazhu Group Ltd is a China-based hotel group. It operates in the leased, manachised and franchised models. The lease model involves operating hotels located on leased properties. The manachised model involves management of hotels through on-site hotel managers appointed by the group and fees are collected from franchisees. The franchise model includes providing training and reservation and support services to the franchised hotels but on-site hotel managers are not appointed. Brands under which it operates hotels are Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels and Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, and Hi Inn. Revenues are derived from operating leased hotels and franchise and service fees from their manachised and franchised hotels.