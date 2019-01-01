|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.030
|-0.020
|0.0100
|REV
|487.650M
|547.000M
|59.350M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Huazhu Group’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) was reported by UBS on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting HTHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) is $41.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2020.
Huazhu Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Huazhu Group.
Huazhu Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.