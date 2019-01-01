QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
40.96 - 42.97
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.99 - 61.85
Mkt Cap
13.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.86
P/E
113.62
EPS
-0.4
Shares
323.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 17, 2022, 2:22PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 6:50AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Huazhu Group Ltd is a China-based hotel group. It operates in the leased, manachised and franchised models. The lease model involves operating hotels located on leased properties. The manachised model involves management of hotels through on-site hotel managers appointed by the group and fees are collected from franchisees. The franchise model includes providing training and reservation and support services to the franchised hotels but on-site hotel managers are not appointed. Brands under which it operates hotels are Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels and Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, and Hi Inn. Revenues are derived from operating leased hotels and franchise and service fees from their manachised and franchised hotels.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030-0.020 0.0100
REV487.650M547.000M59.350M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huazhu Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huazhu Group (HTHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huazhu Group's (HTHT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Huazhu Group (HTHT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) was reported by UBS on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting HTHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Huazhu Group (HTHT)?

A

The stock price for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) is $41.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huazhu Group (HTHT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2020.

Q

When is Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) reporting earnings?

A

Huazhu Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Huazhu Group (HTHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huazhu Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Huazhu Group (HTHT) operate in?

A

Huazhu Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.