Range
94.5 - 105.26
Vol / Avg.
35.4M/19.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
100.6 - 310.16
Mkt Cap
122.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
94.74
P/E
28.61
EPS
0.68
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2021, including 34 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1201.110 -0.0100
REV6.860B6.918B58.000M

Analyst Ratings

PayPal Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PayPal Holdings (PYPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PayPal Holdings's (PYPL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PayPal Holdings (PYPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was reported by Mizuho on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting PYPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.63% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PayPal Holdings (PYPL)?

A

The stock price for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is $105.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PayPal Holdings (PYPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PayPal Holdings.

Q

When is PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) reporting earnings?

A

PayPal Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is PayPal Holdings (PYPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PayPal Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does PayPal Holdings (PYPL) operate in?

A

PayPal Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.