|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.120
|1.110
|-0.0100
|REV
|6.860B
|6.918B
|58.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PayPal Holdings’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).
The latest price target for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was reported by Mizuho on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting PYPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.63% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is $105.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PayPal Holdings.
PayPal Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PayPal Holdings.
PayPal Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.