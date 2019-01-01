QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.5K
Div / Yield
1.5/8.29%
52 Wk
18.03 - 22.32
Mkt Cap
235.3M
Payout Ratio
20.75
Open
-
P/E
2.8
EPS
0
Shares
13M
Outstanding
Lazard Global Total Return & Inc Fd Inc is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and income. The fund's portfolio of investment consists of different sector investments such as consumer staples, financials, consumer discretionary, healthcare, materials, sovereign debt, and others.

Lazard Glb Total Return Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lazard Glb Total Return's (LGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lazard Glb Total Return.

Q

What is the target price for Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lazard Glb Total Return

Q

Current Stock Price for Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI)?

A

The stock price for Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) is $18.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) reporting earnings?

A

Lazard Glb Total Return does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lazard Glb Total Return.

Q

What sector and industry does Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI) operate in?

A

Lazard Glb Total Return is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.