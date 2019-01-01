QQQ
Range
19.16 - 19.52
Vol / Avg.
107.2K/831.6K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.06%
52 Wk
18.4 - 26.5
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
18.78
Open
19.42
P/E
9.45
EPS
0.25
Shares
144.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Vishay Intertechnology Inc provides a broad product portfolio of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military, aerospace, and medical markets and serve customers worldwide. Its product segments consist of two general classes: semiconductors and passive components. The company's operating segment includes metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), diodes, optoelectronic components, resistors, inductors, and capacitors. Revenue mainly comes from resistors, which are basic components used in all forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6200.620 0.0000
REV824.470M843.072M18.602M

Vishay Intertechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vishay Intertechnology's (VSH) competitors?

A

Other companies in Vishay Intertechnology’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA).

Q

What is the target price for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) was reported by Loop Capital on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting VSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)?

A

The stock price for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) is $19.45 last updated Today at 4:01:12 PM.

Q

Does Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) reporting earnings?

A

Vishay Intertechnology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vishay Intertechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) operate in?

A

Vishay Intertechnology is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.