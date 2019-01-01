Vishay Intertechnology Inc provides a broad product portfolio of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military, aerospace, and medical markets and serve customers worldwide. Its product segments consist of two general classes: semiconductors and passive components. The company's operating segment includes metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), diodes, optoelectronic components, resistors, inductors, and capacitors. Revenue mainly comes from resistors, which are basic components used in all forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current.