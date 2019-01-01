|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.670
|5.800
|2.1300
|REV
|137.600B
|137.412B
|-188.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amazon.com’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reported by Tigress Financial on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4655.00 expecting AMZN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.96% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is $3003.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amazon.com.
Amazon.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amazon.com.
Amazon.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.