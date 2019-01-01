QQQ
Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in 2021. Retail related revenue represents approximately 80% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (10% to 15%), advertising services (5%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Amazon.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amazon.com (AMZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amazon.com's (AMZN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amazon.com (AMZN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reported by Tigress Financial on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4655.00 expecting AMZN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.96% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amazon.com (AMZN)?

A

The stock price for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is $3003.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amazon.com (AMZN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amazon.com.

Q

When is Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) reporting earnings?

A

Amazon.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Amazon.com (AMZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amazon.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Amazon.com (AMZN) operate in?

A

Amazon.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.