Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Afya Ltd is a medical education group based in Brazil. Its education portfolio has several courses in addition to Medicine, such as Management, Dentistry, Law, Engineering, Nursing, Psychology, Accounting Sciences, among others. The company offers Undergraduate courses, Preparatory Courses and Postgraduate studies. Its segments comprise of Education Services Segment and Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs Segment.

Afya Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Afya (AFYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Afya's (AFYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Afya (AFYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.50 expecting AFYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Afya (AFYA)?

A

The stock price for Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) is $13.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Afya (AFYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Afya.

Q

When is Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) reporting earnings?

A

Afya’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Afya (AFYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Afya.

Q

What sector and industry does Afya (AFYA) operate in?

A

Afya is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.