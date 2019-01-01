QQQ
Range
1.71 - 1.87
Vol / Avg.
43K/342.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.72 - 7.5
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Geovax Labs Inc is US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (GV-MVA-VLP) vector vaccine platform. The development programs of the company focused on preventive vaccines against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The product pipeline includes HIV-Clade B Preventive Vaccine, HIV-Clade B Immunotherapy, Hemorrhagic Fever Vaccines, Zika Vaccine, Malaria vaccine, and Cancer Immunotherapy.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Geovax Labs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geovax Labs (GOVX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geovax Labs's (GOVX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Geovax Labs (GOVX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) was reported by Maxim Group on November 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting GOVX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 362.43% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Geovax Labs (GOVX)?

A

The stock price for Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) is $1.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geovax Labs (GOVX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geovax Labs.

Q

When is Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) reporting earnings?

A

Geovax Labs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Geovax Labs (GOVX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geovax Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Geovax Labs (GOVX) operate in?

A

Geovax Labs is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.