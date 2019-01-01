QQQ
Range
1.62 - 1.74
Vol / Avg.
67.8K/407.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.46 - 16.56
Mkt Cap
43.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.68
P/E
-
Shares
25M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Meiwu Technology Co Ltd, formerly Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd operates as a online food retail store and franchise restaurants in China. The products offered include green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food products, agricultural products bearing geographical indications and pollution-free products.

Meiwu Technology Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meiwu Technology Co (WNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ: WNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meiwu Technology Co's (WNW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meiwu Technology Co (WNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meiwu Technology Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Meiwu Technology Co (WNW)?

A

The stock price for Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ: WNW) is $1.73 last updated Today at 5:13:52 PM.

Q

Does Meiwu Technology Co (WNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meiwu Technology Co.

Q

When is Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) reporting earnings?

A

Meiwu Technology Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Meiwu Technology Co (WNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meiwu Technology Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Meiwu Technology Co (WNW) operate in?

A

Meiwu Technology Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.