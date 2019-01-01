|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.400
|0.410
|0.0100
|REV
|1.680B
|1.685B
|5.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Levi Strauss’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting LEVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.70% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) is $21.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
Levi Strauss’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Levi Strauss.
Levi Strauss is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.