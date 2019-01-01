QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/1.5M
Div / Yield
0.4/1.85%
52 Wk
20.18 - 30.84
Mkt Cap
8.6B
Payout Ratio
19.26
Open
-
P/E
16.02
EPS
0.38
Shares
398M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.410 0.0100
REV1.680B1.685B5.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Levi Strauss Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Levi Strauss (LEVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Levi Strauss's (LEVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Levi Strauss (LEVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting LEVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.70% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Levi Strauss (LEVI)?

A

The stock price for Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) is $21.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Levi Strauss (LEVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reporting earnings?

A

Levi Strauss’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Levi Strauss (LEVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Levi Strauss.

Q

What sector and industry does Levi Strauss (LEVI) operate in?

A

Levi Strauss is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.