QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.78 - 51.32
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
43.87
EPS
0.11
Shares
155M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 13 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 3:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 10:17AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, wood and wood-look siding, porches, pavers, outdoor furniture, outdoor cabinetry, and outdoor lighting. The company operates in two segments namely Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex and Ultralox.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.180 0.0200
REV256.950M259.708M2.758M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AZEK Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AZEK Co (AZEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AZEK Co's (AZEK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AZEK Co (AZEK) stock?

A

The latest price target for AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) was reported by DA Davidson on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AZEK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AZEK Co (AZEK)?

A

The stock price for AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) is $27.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AZEK Co (AZEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AZEK Co.

Q

When is AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) reporting earnings?

A

AZEK Co’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is AZEK Co (AZEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AZEK Co.

Q

What sector and industry does AZEK Co (AZEK) operate in?

A

AZEK Co is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.