|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
|0.180
|0.0200
|REV
|256.950M
|259.708M
|2.758M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AZEK Co’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR).
The latest price target for AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) was reported by DA Davidson on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AZEK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) is $27.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AZEK Co.
AZEK Co’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AZEK Co.
AZEK Co is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.