The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, wood and wood-look siding, porches, pavers, outdoor furniture, outdoor cabinetry, and outdoor lighting. The company operates in two segments namely Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex and Ultralox.