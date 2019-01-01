QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Technology
Veeva is a leading supplier of software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offering addresses operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise and cloud-based platform to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning, or ERP, systems that have limited flexibility. As the vertical leader, Veeva innovates, increases wallet share at existing customers, and expands into other industries with similar regulations, protocols, and procedures, such as consumer goods, chemicals, and cosmetics.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.880

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV476.230M
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8800.970 0.0900
REV465.910M476.111M10.201M

Veeva Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veeva Systems (VEEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veeva Systems's (VEEV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veeva Systems (VEEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) was reported by Truist Securities on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting VEEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.06% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veeva Systems (VEEV)?

A

The stock price for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is $221.67 last updated Today at 2:46:53 PM.

Q

Does Veeva Systems (VEEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veeva Systems.

Q

When is Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) reporting earnings?

A

Veeva Systems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veeva Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Veeva Systems (VEEV) operate in?

A

Veeva Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.