Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily to program computers. The company's platform is market agnostic and enables biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (DNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting DNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.98% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA)?

A

The stock price for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) is $4.295 last updated Today at 7:18:19 PM.

Q

Does Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings.

Q

When is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) reporting earnings?

A

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) operate in?

A

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.