Range
16.1 - 16.92
Vol / Avg.
384.3K/752.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.74 - 43.32
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.19
P/E
-
EPS
1.56
Shares
81.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Alector Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration. The firm is involved in developing therapies which are designed to simultaneously counteract pathologies by restoring healthy immune function to the brain. Its pipeline product inlcude AL001, AL002, AL003, and AL101.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alector Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alector (ALEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alector's (ALEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alector (ALEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) was reported by William Blair on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ALEC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alector (ALEC)?

A

The stock price for Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) is $16.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alector (ALEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alector.

Q

When is Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) reporting earnings?

A

Alector’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Alector (ALEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alector.

Q

What sector and industry does Alector (ALEC) operate in?

A

Alector is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.