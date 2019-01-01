|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Remitly Global’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR).
The latest price target for Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting RELY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.20% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) is $10.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Remitly Global.
Remitly Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Remitly Global.
Remitly Global is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.