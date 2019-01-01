QQQ
Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. Its revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

Remitly Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Remitly Global (RELY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Remitly Global's (RELY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Remitly Global (RELY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting RELY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.20% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Remitly Global (RELY)?

A

The stock price for Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) is $10.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Remitly Global (RELY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Remitly Global.

Q

When is Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) reporting earnings?

A

Remitly Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Remitly Global (RELY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Remitly Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Remitly Global (RELY) operate in?

A

Remitly Global is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.