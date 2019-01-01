QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
108.7 - 259.46
Mkt Cap
306.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.83
EPS
2
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - 13 hours ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:53AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.560

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV38.920B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alibaba Group Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alibaba Group Holding's (BABA) competitors?

A

Other companies in Alibaba Group Holding’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).

Q

What is the target price for Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was reported by Mizuho on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting BABA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.35% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)?

A

The stock price for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) is $112.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alibaba Group Holding.

Q

When is Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) reporting earnings?

A

Alibaba Group Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alibaba Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) operate in?

A

Alibaba Group Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.